GOT7's JB shows off his stunning charisma in video teaser for "Last Piece" from their new album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'

GOT7 is continuing the countdown until their new album release as they unveil the mv teaser for "Last Piece."

On November 23 KST, GOT7 pre-released "Breath," which is the first of two title tracks off their upcoming 4th full-length album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece.'



The boy group continues to prepare for the full release of their 4th full-length album as they release the video teaser of member JB. JB appears in an art gallery as his charismatic gaze follows the camera.





'Breath of Love: Last Piece,' as well as the album's second title track, "Last Piece," will be released on November 30. So stay tuned and don't miss out on GOT7's full comeback.