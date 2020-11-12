10

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

GOT7 reveal 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' track list

GOT7 have revealed the track list for 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'.

In the teaser image, GOT7 listed their title songs "Breath" and "Last Piece" as well as "Born Ready", "Special", "Wave", "Waiting for You", "I'll Do it Now", "1+1", "I Mean It", and "We Are Young". The JYP Entertainment boy group are releasing their upcoming album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' on November 30 KST, but they'll be dropping their pre-release single "Breath" on the 23rd.

Check out GOT7's track list below!

ahgaseala81 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

SELF PRODUCED.

CAN'T BE MORE PROUD OF GOT7!

quark1239513,691 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

Self produced. I'm so proud. 😭😭😭😭

