GOT7 reveal 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' track list

GOT7 have revealed the track list for 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'.
In the teaser image, GOT7 listed their title songs "Breath" and "Last Piece" as well as "Born Ready", "Special", "Wave", "Waiting for You", "I'll Do it Now", "1+1", "I Mean It", and "We Are Young". The JYP Entertainment boy group are releasing their upcoming album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' on November 30 KST, but they'll be dropping their pre-release single "Breath" on the 23rd.
Check out GOT7's track list below!
