19

7

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TXT meet winter in 'We Lost the Summer' MV

AKP STAFF

TXT have dropped their music video for "We Lost the Summer".

In the MV, TXT meet winter as snow falls after the end of summer. "We Lost the Summer" is the group's B-side track from their third mini album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour', and it's about losing love with the end of the season.

Watch TXT's "We Lost the Summer" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. TXT
2 999 Share 73% Upvoted

2

quark1239513,691 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

I love this song so much.

Share

1

txtkings6 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

I love this song

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Ailee
Ailee gives sudden news in wedding dress?
4 hours ago   18   44,672
Momoland
Momoland drop 'Ready or Not' MV teaser
1 hour ago   3   806

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND