TXT meet winter in 'We Lost the Summer' MV

TXT have dropped their music video for "We Lost the Summer".



In the MV, TXT meet winter as snow falls after the end of summer. "We Lost the Summer" is the group's B-side track from their third mini album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour', and it's about losing love with the end of the season.



Watch TXT's "We Lost the Summer" MV above.