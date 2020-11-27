Netflix original 'All of Us Are Dead' halts production due to confirmed Coronavirus case

Netflix has paused production on the upcoming K-drama series 'All of Us Are Dead' after another staff tested positive for coronavirus.



On November 27th, the production team of the upcoming drama series announced that the filming for the series will be suspended for 2 weeks due to coronavirus concerns. Previously, the studio has confirmed an independent contractor has been tested positive. After the confirmed case, all production employees received testing which revealed another crew member being tested positive for the virus.

Production is expected to be on hold for the next 14 days, in line with standard quarantine protocols. Meanwhile, 'All of Us Are Dead' is set to air at the beginning of 2021.

