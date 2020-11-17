64

Posted by germainej 1 day ago

Former Dal Shabet member Subin involved in 4-car collision

Former Dal Shabet member Subin was involved in a 4-car collision.

On November 17, DALsooobin's label Image9 Company revealed, "Subin was involved in a 4-car collision at Yeonpung Tunnel on Jungbu Island Expressway earlier this afternoon. She was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, and we can confirm there are no life-threatening injuries."

The agency continued, "We'll coordinate her future schedules while making sure our top priority is her health and stability. We ask for your understanding as some of her schedules may be adjusted for the time being depending on her test results." Police are also currently investigating the accident.

Subin is said to have been on her way to film MBN's 'Miss Back'. In other news, Subin is starring in the upcoming web drama 'Wish You', which premieres on December 4 KST. 

bartkun 12,752 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Oh boy I hope for two things here first that she will be back to full health and second that she wasn't the one that caused collision

God_is_Seulgi32 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Underrated girl group Dalshabet. Get well soon, Subin!

