Music Video
Posted by germainej 50 minutes ago

WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) makes noise in 'Bump Bump' MV

WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) has dropped his music video for "Bump Bump".

In the MV, WOODZ is ready to make noise as he enters a stadium and beats on a car. "Bump Bump" is the title song of the singer's second mini album 'Woops!', and it was inspired by a bumper car ride in an amusement park.

Watch WOODZ' "Bump Bump" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

exwifeofchani116 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

i love it

so much talent, cuteness, likability and unique flavor

just being himself without biting off anyone else

seungyoon oppar, do you like divorced women? lmao

kxk7,557 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

seungyoun never disappoints everyone should listen to the B sides aswell ‼️ they’re all amazing my fav is TRIGGER

Share

