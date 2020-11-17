WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) makes noise in 'Bump Bump' MV

WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) has dropped his music video for "Bump Bump".



In the MV, WOODZ is ready to make noise as he enters a stadium and beats on a car. "Bump Bump" is the title song of the singer's second mini album 'Woops!', and it was inspired by a bumper car ride in an amusement park.



Watch WOODZ' "Bump Bump" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.