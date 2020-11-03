Red Velvet's Joy apologizes to fans on 'bubble' + mentions they'll have to wait longer

Red Velvet member Joy's recent 'bubble' messages are garnering attention on online communities.

In one recent message, Joy said,

"I didn't know what to say, I didn't know what needed to be done first, so some days passed by where I just stopped everything. You've been waiting all this time and from here on, it will be more and more waiting... I can't feel anything but apologetic, I'm sorry."





In another message, the idol was seen writing,

"I also debuted at the young age of 19-years old and in my immaturity, I only looked forward, focussed only on achievement and fame so there must have been many things I didn't catch on; I'm recently reflecting. I'm still uncertain of how much of the truth I can tell you, but Luvvies have been watching over us from back then all the way til now so I've decided I'm just going to be honest with you."

Many netizens are wondering if Joy's messages are indicators of Red Velvet's extended hiatus, in light of recent controversies.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment recently released an updated statement regarding legal action against malicious commenters, revealing that they are working with over 10 law firms to process lawsuits of various levels.