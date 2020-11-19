Fans saddened after IZ*ONE members spotted looking dejected

It's been a hectic year, as the controversy over the vote manipulation for the 'Produce' series surfaced.

Netizens worldwide were shocked to hear that the members from popular project groups such as Wanna One, X1, and IZ*ONE were chosen from manipulated votes. Just two days ago, the list of the names of the contestants who were unfairly disqualified from the four seasons of 'Produce 101' was released, bringing more commotion to the controversy.

Although the names of the contestants who were disqualified were released, the names of the trainees who benefited from the vote manipulation were not disclosed. The court stated they will not release the names of the trainees who received help from the vote manipulation because it can bring about unnecessary hate towards the idol group members.

Recently, one netizen posted on an online community various photos of the IZ*ONE. The netizen claimed that the members look unhappy. Other netizens speculated that the reason is that the members were unhappy after they found out the group was composed of the members chosen from vote manipulation.

Fans were sad to see the girls look dejected and Korean netizens commented on various speculated reasons why the girls may seem unhappy, while some argued against those claims.

Netizens' Comments:

"I would be ashamed too if I found out that the group was from manipulated votes."

"This is sad that they look dejected."



"They probably are unhappy because of the list that was revealed."



"I mean, how can you be happy 265 days a year? Stop saying ridiculous things."



"Are you guys also always happy when you're at work?"



"How can they be happy in a situation like this one?"



"It's just the photos that were taken in one moment. The girls are probably looking happier in other photos."



"The girls look like they just woke up."



"The members who benefited from the vote manipulation don't know who they are."





