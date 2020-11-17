Names of trainees who were supposed to be in Wanna One, IZ*ONE, & X1 revealed

On November 18, the Seoul District Court wrapped up an appeal trial involving broadcast manipulation charges against former Mnet PD Ahn Joon Young and former CP Kim Yong Bum.

On this day, the names of the trainees whose votes were manipulated so that they were purposely eliminated from the competition were revealed by the court. During Ahn PD and Kim CP's initial trial, the court confirmed that all four seasons of the 'Produce' series were manipulated to varying degrees.

The list of names of the victimized trainees whose votes were manipulated so that they were eliminated from the show also included trainees who would have ended up in the project groups Wanna One, IZ*ONE, and X1.

Here's the list [UPDATED]:

Season 1

[Eliminated during 1st round voting] Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Hye Rim



Season 2

[Eliminated during 1st round voting] Sung Hyun Woo

[Eliminated during 4th round voting] Kang Dong Ho

Season 3

[Eliminated during 4th round voting] Lee Kaeun (Originally 5th place), Han Cho Won (Originally 6th place)

Season 4

[Eliminated during 1st round voting] Anzardi Timothee

[Eliminated during 3rd round voting] Kim Kook Heon, Lee Jin Woo

[Eliminated during 4th round voting] Goo Jung Mo (Originally 6th place), Lee Jin Hyuk (Originally 7th place), Geum Dong Hyun (Originally 8th place)



However, the court decided to withhold the names of the trainees whose votes were manipulated so that they would end up in the winning project group, on the basis that the trainees also did not know that their votes were manipulated, and were also identified as victims of manipulation.

