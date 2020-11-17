21

5

News
Posted by beansss 46 minutes ago

Names of trainees who were supposed to be in Wanna One, IZ*ONE, & X1 revealed

AKP STAFF

On November 18, the Seoul District Court wrapped up an appeal trial involving broadcast manipulation charges against former Mnet PD Ahn Joon Young and former CP Kim Yong Bum.

On this day, the names of the trainees whose votes were manipulated so that they were purposely eliminated from the competition were revealed by the court. During Ahn PD and Kim CP's initial trial, the court confirmed that all four seasons of the 'Produce' series were manipulated to varying degrees. 

The list of names of the victimized trainees whose votes were manipulated so that they were eliminated from the show also included trainees who would have ended up in the project groups Wanna One, IZ*ONE, and X1

Here's the list [UPDATED]:

Season 1

[Eliminated during 1st round voting] Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Hye Rim

Season 2

[Eliminated during 1st round voting] Sung Hyun Woo

[Eliminated during 4th round voting] Kang Dong Ho

Season 3

[Eliminated during 4th round voting] Lee Kaeun (Originally 5th place), Han Cho Won (Originally 6th place)

Season 4

[Eliminated during 1st round voting] Anzardi Timothee

[Eliminated during 3rd round voting] Kim Kook Heon, Lee Jin Woo

[Eliminated during 4th round voting] Goo Jung Mo (Originally 6th place), Lee Jin Hyuk (Originally 7th place), Geum Dong Hyun (Originally 8th place)

However, the court decided to withhold the names of the trainees whose votes were manipulated so that they would end up in the winning project group, on the basis that the trainees also did not know that their votes were manipulated, and were also identified as victims of manipulation. 

  1. Kaeun
  2. Kim Kook Heon
  3. CRAVITY
  4. Ghost9
  5. Baekho
  6. Lee Jin Hyuk
48 22,579 Share 81% Upvoted

12

oneinchspoon538 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

Both kaeun and chowon were obviously should've been in the lineup. I hope they're doing well on their career :(

Anyway please please dont leave hate comments at izone members, they do nothing wrong. They're disbanding soon so lets support them, they've worked hard too

Share

9

SoShiLove123210 pts 35 minutes ago 1
35 minutes ago

Cant believe they really took away Kaeuns chance like that..... Imagine being in a group where you only promote 1 song with them and then when you have a chance to finally be in a successful girl group and be on stage again they snatch it away from you??? I knew it didnt make sense when Kaeun was consistently set for debut only to be randomly kicked out in the final voting. Fuck the produce series..

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

aespa
aespa announce their official fanclub name
1 day ago   100   61,795

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND