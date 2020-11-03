Fans notice Yoochun removed tattoo of ex-fiancee in first Instagram post in over a year

Fans noticed Yoochun removed a tattoo of his ex-fiancee in his first Instagram post in over a year.



On November 3, Yoochun shared several photos of himself in front of a restaurant with acquaintances on Instagram, which were his first posts in over a year. In 2017, the former JYJ member was spotted with a tattoo of his ex-fiancee Hwang Ha Na's face on his arm, but fans noticed it was now gone.



As previously reported, Yoochun was sentenced to 10 months in prison suspended for 2 years for taking drugs with Hwang Ha Na last year, and though he denied all drug charges, he retired from the entertainment industry when he tested positive for drugs. However, he's recently made a comeback, confirming an album and concert in Thailand.



Stay tuned for updates on Yoochun.





