Posted by GhostWriter 1 hour ago

Fans are saying Desi Music Factory's "Shona Shona" plagiarized B1A4 and IZ*ONE

The music video for Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar's "Shona Shona," featuring Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill on the Desi Music Factory YouTube channel is under a plagiarism controversy.

Fans noticed that the music video contained very similar scenes to B1A4's "Like A Movie" and IZ*ONE's "Beware."

Here are some examples laid out by the fans in comparison to B1A4's MV:

And some comparisons to the IZ*ONE MV:

Indian fans went to B1A4's MV on YouTube and commented on the alleged plagiarism.

You can take a look at the three music videos below.

  1. B1A4
  2. IZ*ONE
peppercorn256 pts 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

Imitation is the greatest form of flattery but this is CTRL+C, CTRL+V moment.

ztowne6244 (Banned)-1 pt 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Comment has been deleted

