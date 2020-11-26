Fans are saying Desi Music Factory's "Shona Shona" plagiarized B1A4 and IZ*ONE

The music video for Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar's "Shona Shona," featuring Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill on the Desi Music Factory YouTube channel is under a plagiarism controversy.
Fans noticed that the music video contained very similar scenes to B1A4's "Like A Movie" and IZ*ONE's "Beware."
Here are some examples laid out by the fans in comparison to B1A4's MV:
And some comparisons to the IZ*ONE MV:
Indian fans went to B1A4's MV on YouTube and commented on the alleged plagiarism.
You can take a look at the three music videos below.
