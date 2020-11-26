Fans are saying Desi Music Factory's "Shona Shona" plagiarized B1A4 and IZ*ONE

The music video for Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar's "Shona Shona," featuring Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill on the Desi Music Factory YouTube channel is under a plagiarism controversy.

Fans noticed that the music video contained very similar scenes to B1A4's "Like A Movie" and IZ*ONE's "Beware."

Here are some examples laid out by the fans in comparison to B1A4's MV:

And some comparisons to the IZ*ONE MV:

The mv is so unoriginal. Support the original artists instead



Beware - IZ*ONE https://t.co/C4c5lcYPNj

Like a movie - B1A4 https://t.co/o4F0paffJJ https://t.co/mP1AYEeZfo pic.twitter.com/zklpygU68c — mariah ᓚᘏᗢ ʕʔ (@yutosbread) November 26, 2020

Indian fans went to B1A4's MV on YouTube and commented on the alleged plagiarism.

You can take a look at the three music videos below.