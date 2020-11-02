0

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 minutes ago

Eric Nam & April's Naeun reveal an audio teaser for their collaboration 'Bunny's Boys' webtoon OST

AKP STAFF

Eric Nam and April's Naeun will be putting their voices together for the first OST of Daum's popular webtoon series 'Bunny's Boys'.

Titled "Attraction" (literal translation), Eric Nam and Naeun's OST Part.1 for 'Bunny's Boys' is a sweet duet capturing the essence of the romantic webtoon series - a college campus romance story centered around the young female lead Bunny

The full version of Eric Nam and Naeun's OST will be released on November 8 at 6 PM KST! In the meantime, check out an audio teaser of "Attraction" below. 

  1. Naeun
  2. Eric Nam
0 155 Share Be the first to vote
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
2 days ago   313   123,769

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND