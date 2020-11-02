Eric Nam & April's Naeun reveal an audio teaser for their collaboration 'Bunny's Boys' webtoon OST

Eric Nam and April's Naeun will be putting their voices together for the first OST of Daum's popular webtoon series 'Bunny's Boys'.

Titled "Attraction" (literal translation), Eric Nam and Naeun's OST Part.1 for 'Bunny's Boys' is a sweet duet capturing the essence of the romantic webtoon series - a college campus romance story centered around the young female lead Bunny.

The full version of Eric Nam and Naeun's OST will be released on November 8 at 6 PM KST! In the meantime, check out an audio teaser of "Attraction" below.



