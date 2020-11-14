17

DRIPPIN get in boy scout gear in 'Shine' MV teaser poster

DRIPPIN have revealed their music video teaser poster for "Shine"!

The teaser image above unveils the concept for their upcoming MV, which revolves around DRIPPIN in boy scout gear. "Shine" is a track from the rookie boy group's debut mini album 'Boyager', which featured "Nostalgia" as the title song. 

DRIPPIN's "Shine" MV is set to drop on November 16 KST. What do you think of their boy scout concept?  

No qualms with DRIPPIN, they are nice and all.

Isn't it sad that this site is one of the biggest kpop sites out there, for real. I only know Soompi, AKP and Hanteo for news and I searched for two groups I used to liked last year and I discovered they are disbanded and AKP never said anything about it. DARN'IT

