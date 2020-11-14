DRIPPIN get in boy scout gear in 'Shine' MV teaser poster

DRIPPIN have revealed their music video teaser poster for "Shine"!



The teaser image above unveils the concept for their upcoming MV, which revolves around DRIPPIN in boy scout gear. "Shine" is a track from the rookie boy group's debut mini album 'Boyager', which featured "Nostalgia" as the title song.



DRIPPIN's "Shine" MV is set to drop on November 16 KST. What do you think of their boy scout concept?