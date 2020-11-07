BTS' j-hope lounges on a bubble in 'BE' teaser images

BTS' j-hope is featured in the latest teaser images for 'BE'!



In the teasers, j-hope lounges on an inflatable couch in front of his sneaker collection following SUGA, Jin, Jungkook, RM, V, and Jimin. BTS' anticipated new album 'BE' will be released on November 20 at midnight EST / 2 PM KST.



Are you excited for BTS' comeback?

