E'LAST reveal 'Awake' album highlight medley

AKP STAFF

E'LAST have revealed their album highlight medley for 'Awake'.

In the album preview above, fans get a preview of title track "Tears of Chaos", "Dangerous", "Present", and "Because of You". E'LAST will be returning with 7 members excluding Wonjun, and they'll be dropping their second mini album 'Awake' on November 11 KST.

Listen to E'LAST's 'Awake' above, and watch their MV teaser here if you missed it.   

