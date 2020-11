GFriend have dropped their music video teaser for "Mago".



In the MV teaser, the GFriend members are ready to disco as they hit the club. "Mago" is the title song of their tenth mini album '回:Walpurgis Night', which drops on November 9 KST.



Watch GFriend's "Mago' latest MV teaser above and their previous one here if you missed it!