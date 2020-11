BTS' SUGA is the next featured member in teaser images for 'BE'.



In the concept photos, SUGA wear royal blue as he sits on a blue, suede couch following Jin, Jungkook, RM, V, and Jimin. BTS' anticipated new album 'BE' will be released on November 20 at midnight EST / 2 PM KST.



