E'LAST paint their comeback in 'Tears of Chaos' MV teaser

E'LAST have dropped their music video teaser for "Tears of Chaos".



In the MV teaser, E'LAST paint a picture and mirror each other. E'LAST will be returning with 7 members excluding Wonjun, and they'll be dropping their second mini album 'Awake' on November 11 KST.



Watch E'LAST's "Tears of Chaos" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.