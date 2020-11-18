1

Posted by olmal 28 minutes ago

Jung Hyung Don updates his fans for the first time since his hiatus

Jung Hyung Don updated his fans for the first time since his hiatus announcement back on November 5th. 

On November 18th, Jung Hyung Don's wife Han Yoo Ra posted pictures of Jung Hyung Don and his twin daughters on her personal Instagram with a simple caption "beautiful moment". In the pictures and the video, the Jung's family is seen spending quality time in a scenic silver grass field.  

Fans reacted with positive and encouraging comments, including "This looks like a TV commercial", "I'm so happy to see him doing well", "I teared up a little ngl".

Check out the pictures below. What do you think? 

brideofchangjin26 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

yasss king is getting his serenity on. thats good

his wife is looking cute in the field too

my husbando would also be cute in those fields. maybe someday i can paint that

i'm in field painting studies anyway. but i typically like to paint lilac fields. i should try this kind too. i like lilac fields because of the bright color but this has a charm too. really beautiful.

loving the clouds too, they are my favorite kind. they are THICC

Roslolian587 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

Wait doesnt he have a show though Idol on Quiz? Twice guested there recently for ICSM.

