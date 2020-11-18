Jung Hyung Don updates his fans for the first time since his hiatus

Jung Hyung Don updated his fans for the first time since his hiatus announcement back on November 5th.

On November 18th, Jung Hyung Don's wife Han Yoo Ra posted pictures of Jung Hyung Don and his twin daughters on her personal Instagram with a simple caption "beautiful moment". In the pictures and the video, the Jung's family is seen spending quality time in a scenic silver grass field.

Fans reacted with positive and encouraging comments, including "This looks like a TV commercial", "I'm so happy to see him doing well", "I teared up a little ngl".

Check out the pictures below. What do you think?



