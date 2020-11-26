15

Another visual artist accuses aespa's art team of plagiarism

Another visual artist accused aespa's art team of plagiarism after their performance on 'Inkigayo'.

On November 22nd, SM Entertainment's rookie girl group aespa performed their debut single "Black Mamba" on 'Inkigayo'. Shortly after on November 26th, an LA-based visual artist claimed their art team has copied her work. In her tweet, she says she "definitely sees an uncomfortable level of similarities with her work" and compares her work published on October 6th with aespa's stage set side to side.    

On her Instagram, the artist stated that she was "truly upset to see my work so blatantly plagiarized by SM. I’ve wanted to be hired to work with K-Pop artists so long, alas theft came first."

Previously, a German visual artist has accused the group's art team of copying his work. 

What do you think? 



 

salamanderrrr1,177 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

Definitely inspired by that artist, they've just changed the colour scheme. But really? This is the 3rd time there's possible plagiarism for aespa. What is SM doing??

bangtanbora771 pts 57 minutes ago 1
57 minutes ago

I wouldn't be surprised if they stole her work and pay her off now that it's public. If this is real, did they think they could get away with plagiarizing someone that has 68k followers on Instagram?

