Another visual artist accuses aespa's art team of plagiarism

Another visual artist accused aespa's art team of plagiarism after their performance on 'Inkigayo'.



On November 22nd, SM Entertainment's rookie girl group aespa performed their debut single "Black Mamba" on 'Inkigayo'. Shortly after on November 26th, an LA-based visual artist claimed their art team has copied her work. In her tweet, she says she "definitely sees an uncomfortable level of similarities with her work" and compares her work published on October 6th with aespa's stage set side to side.

was sent this, def see an uncomfortable level of similarities w my work namely this pic.twitter.com/3hWxUviiWo — blake kathryn (@blakekathryn) November 26, 2020

On her Instagram, the artist stated that she was "truly upset to see my work so blatantly plagiarized by SM. I’ve wanted to be hired to work with K-Pop artists so long, alas theft came first."

Previously, a German visual artist has accused the group's art team of copying his work.

