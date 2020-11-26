2

Posted by olmal

TEEN TOP's Ricky to enlist early next year

AKP STAFF

TEEN TOP's Ricky revealed he plans to enlist for his mandatory military service duties early next year.

On November 27th KST, TOP Media officially announced TEEN TOP member Ricky's plans to enlist for his mandatory military service duties. The label stated, "TEEN TOP's Ricky's application to become part of a military band has been approved. He plans to enlist early next year."

Ricky will mark the second member of TEEN TOP to enlist for his mandatory service duties following Chunji last August. 

