Lee Ji Hye opens up about going through complications after plastic surgeries

Singer/Actress Lee Ji Hye opened up about complications after plastic surgeries she went through.



On the November 26th episode of SBS Plus' 'You can talk to me, your unnie' comedian Lee Se Young made a guest appearance. The comedian shared that she is sick and tired of people calling her 'ugly' so she has made an appointment with a plastic surgeon this December.

Lee Ji Hye shared her thoughts on Lee Se Young's decision and candidly opened up about her experience of going through complications after cosmetic procedures. She shared, "What would you do if people call you ugly even after your double eyelid surgery? That would lead to another procedure, which could result in serious complications if you overdo it. I got too many fat injections on my face one time, and I had to take a break from all promotional activities because I couldn't move my face."





Lee Ji Hye continued, "Now my face is back to normal but there are so many people who are having hard times due to irreversible damage after cosmetic surgeries. I believe you should take care of your mental health first, then think about getting plastic surgery."







