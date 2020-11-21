aespa's Ningning has a bit of BLACKPINK's Jennie's vibe?

Netizens are talking about how aespa's Ningning looks a bit like BLACKPINK's Jennie.

On November 20th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for posting Ningning as Jennie's celebrity lookalike. Originally titled, "aespa's Ningning looks a bit like BLACKPINK's Jennie", the post uploaded 2 pictures and a gif of Ningning.

Netizens have been debating over this, saying:

"Well she looks as if Jennie still had her baby fat"

"Umm... they don't look alike at all???"

"I feel like her stylist just heavily referenced to Jennie's style"

"I'm sorry but she doesn't look like Jennie at ALL"



"I can see Jennie and Jihyo from TWICE lol"

"Chile why are you guys so pissed off in the comments? lol Y'all don't have to be offended for Jennie"

Below are the pictures from the original post. What do you think?