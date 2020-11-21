20

21

Posted by olmal

Netizens say BTS' 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' is an all-time legend

As previously reported, BTS sold almost 2 million albums on the first day, and netizens are saying they're an all-time legend. 


The group's latest release 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' was first revealed on November 20th and it has surpassed 2 million copies of sales as of 10 AM KST on November 21st. Thanks to its record high sales, netizens have been talking about whether BTS will be able to break their own record for the highest number of album sales in the first week. Currently, the record held by 'Map of the Soul: 7' for first-week sales is 3,370,000 copies. 

Some of the comments include: 

"Wow, this is without Chinese group order? They are indeed a legendary K-Pop group." 

"They are not even holding a fan sign event and sold over 2 million albums in a day... wow"

"How many ARMYs are there? lol BTS world domination"

"I thought they would sell much less because they didn't release different versions. This is incredible."

"I bought this album and I don't even stan BTS lol"

"Welp turns out I really underestimated my fellow ARMYs"

Kirsty_Louise
30 minutes ago

With only one version they have still sold millions of copies! This is even more special because of how involved BTS were in the production of this album. I am so happy for them!

kpopismyreligion
34 minutes ago

BTS selling this much without any different versions, fansigns or any kind of bundling. That's the biggest boy group in the world for you ladies and gentlemen.

BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, Baekhyun, IU, IZ*ONE, Lim Young Woong, Oh My Girl, Baek Ye Rin
Melon announces the top 10 artists of 2020
2 hours ago
