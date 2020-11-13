Actor Ryu Soo Young cutely complains that his wife/actress Park Ha Sun is a huge fan of BTS's Jin

On the November 13 broadcast of KBS2's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant', actor Ryu Soo Young continued to show his tremendous affection toward his wife, the lovely actress Park Ha Sun!

During this episode, Ryu Soo Young was seen texting his wife while filming the show. But after a moment, Ryu Soo Young came over to the filming crew and said while pouting, "I sent her a good picture of me, but she just said that I look like an ahjusshi."

He then complained, "What can I do when she compares me with BTS's Jin? She loves BTS's Jin." Watching the footage from the studio, the actor also added on, "She recently bought a Jin-themed AirPods case."

Ryu Soo Young then went on to share how his love of buying flowers and decorating the house with them eventually rubbed off on his wife, even though Park Ha Sun wasn't a fan of flowers in the past. The actor then continued gushing about how pretty Park Ha Sun looks with a short bob-cut hair style, earning envy from the other panelists of the show. Check out the clip from this week's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' above!