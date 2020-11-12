37

4

News
Posted by germainej 22 hours ago

'2020 KBS Song Festival' to be held without audience

AKP STAFF

The '2020 KBS Song Festival' will be held without an audience.

On November 12, KBS revealed the first details about the annual, year-end music show. The network stated, "The '2020 KBS Song Festival' will be held on December 18 KST. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the music show will take place without an audience this year."

The festival lineup and venue have yet to be revealed. The '2019 KBS Song Festival' was held at the KINTEX in Ilsan, and the lineup featured BTSSeventeenNU'ESTRed VelvetTWICEGOT7ITZY, and more.

Stay tuned for updates on the '2020 KBS Song Festival'!

  1. misc.
  2. 2020 KBS SONG FESTIVAL
1 4,068 Share 90% Upvoted

1

enigma17-234 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

The feeling so sad. Those artists really want to see their fans cheering for them live, but they can't attend bec of the pandemic.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND