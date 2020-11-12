'2020 KBS Song Festival' to be held without audience

The '2020 KBS Song Festival' will be held without an audience.



On November 12, KBS revealed the first details about the annual, year-end music show. The network stated, "The '2020 KBS Song Festival' will be held on December 18 KST. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the music show will take place without an audience this year."



The festival lineup and venue have yet to be revealed. The '2019 KBS Song Festival' was held at the KINTEX in Ilsan, and the lineup featured BTS, Seventeen, NU'EST, Red Velvet, TWICE, GOT7, ITZY, and more.



Stay tuned for updates on the '2020 KBS Song Festival'!