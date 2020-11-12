ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo & Shin Dong Yup to co-host '2020 SBS Entertainment Awards'

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Shin Dong Yup are set to co-host the '2020 SBS Entertainment Awards'.



According to reports on November 12, the '2020 SBS Entertainment Awards' will be held as an 'on-tact' concert to mark the 30th anniversary of its founding. Shin Dong Yup has hosted numerous award ceremonies, and he's currently hosting the SBS variety show 'My Ugly Duckling' and 'Animal Farm'. Cha Eun Woo, who's featured on SBS' 'Master in the House', will be working alongside him, and he's also previously hosted multiple year-end ceremonies.



Stay tuned for updates on the '2020 SBS Entertainment Awards'.

