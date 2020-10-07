Taeyeon congratulates her younger sister Hayeon's solo artist debut via Instagram

On October 7, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon took to her Instagram story to congratulate her younger sister Hayeon on her official solo artist debut!

Earlier on October 7 at 12 PM KST, Hayeon released her debut digital single "Eyes On You", showcasing her pure, unique vocals to the world.

Shortly afterward, Taeyeon shared a series of MV snippets from Hayeon's "Eyes On You" release, commenting, "Congratulations my little sister!"

Meanwhile, Taeyeon is also celebrating the 5th anniversary of her own solo debut on this day.