Super Junior's Leeteuk to host '2020 Asia Artist Awards' for 5th year

Super Junior's Leeteukhas been announced as the host of the '2020 Asia Artist Awards'.



Leeteuk has been acting as host of the awards ceremony since it began in 2016, and this year marks his fifth time hosting the event. The 'AAA' is produced by Star News, and it recognizes Asian stars in music, film, dramas, variety, and more.



As previously reported, winners from the previous '2019 AAA' included actor Jang Dong Gun, Seventeen, GOT7, TWICE, Red Velvet, NU'EST, Ji Chang Wook, ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and more. Last year, the ceremony was held outside of Korea for the first time in Hanoi, Vietnam.



The '2020 AAA' is being held on November 25 at 4PM KST.





