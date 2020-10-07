SHINee's Key & Hanhae to guest on 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'

According to media outlet reports on October 7, SHINee's Key and rapper Hanhae plan on appearing as guests on tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' very soon!

Fans of the popular Saturday night variety show know that Key and Hanhae are actually original cast members of 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'. Both stars bid farewell to the program around the same time frame to begin their mandatory military service duties, and as of October 7, both stars have officially been discharged!

But rather than replacing current cast members including rapper Nuksal and Block B's P.O, who joined 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' to fill Key and Hanhae's vacancies, the two stars plan on attending a recording for the variety program this week as two very special guests.

Look forward to Key and Hanhae's reunion with their 'Doremi Market' family members, when their guest episode airs some time this month!