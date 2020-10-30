Taemin is a veiled king with a thorn crown in teaser images for his comeback with 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2'

On October 31 at midnight KST, soloist Taemin released daunting new teaser images to prepare for his comeback.

The teaser images exude a dark appalling vibe. In the teaser photo, Taemin is seen wearing all black with a black veil over his head with a thorn crown. These chilling teaser photos are released just in time for Halloween.

Taemin will be making a comeback with the second part of this solo album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2'. So stay tuned and don't miss out on more teasers to come!