34

10

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Taemin is a veiled king with a thorn crown in teaser images for his comeback with 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2'

AKP STAFF

On October 31 at midnight KST, soloist Taemin released daunting new teaser images to prepare for his comeback.

The teaser images exude a dark appalling vibe. In the teaser photo, Taemin is seen wearing all black with a black veil over his head with a thorn crown. These chilling teaser photos are released just in time for Halloween.

Taemin will be making a comeback with the second part of this solo album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2'. So stay tuned and don't miss out on more teasers to come!

  1. Taemin
3 469 Share 77% Upvoted

0

shinee21ss685 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

king taemin so amazing !!! <3

Share

0

yvangelica2,552 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Taemin always bringing amazing imagen! they make a good investment in his talent...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ONEWE
ONEWE drops Halloween version of 'Parting'
29 minutes ago   0   156
Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
6 days ago   223   178,491

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND