Posted 2 hours ago

ENHYPEN members become vampires in the new concept teaser photos for their debut

The members of ENHYPEN are diligently in preparation for their official debut as they have only two more days until their grand entrance into the music industry.

On October 31 at midnight, the boy group unveiled stunning teaser photos in which the members exude a wondrous vibe that resemble that of vampires. Each member looking pale against the red light captivates their fans with their glaring gaze.

ENHYPEN will be making their debut on November 2 KST. So check out the photos below and above while staying tuned until then!

quark1239512 1 hour ago
They are not debuting on the 2nd. They are debuting on Nov 30th. It was announced in Weverse.

