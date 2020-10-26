STAYC's Sieun & Yoon showcase their bad girl sides in debut teaser images

Rookie girl group STAYC's Sieun and Yoon are "So Bad" in their individual debut teaser images!

Expected to debut this coming November 12 at 6 PM KST with their 1st single album 'Star To A Young Culture', STAYC mark the first ever rookie girl group hand-produced by hit producer duo Black Eyed Pilseung. The members are Sieun, Yoon, Sumin, Isa, Seeun, and J.

If you're interested in following a bold new rookie girl group, check out STAYC's Sieun and Yoon below! Also, make sure to look forward to more of STAYC's "So Bad" debut teasers!