WINNER's Song Min Ho reveals dramatic 1st MV teaser for comeback title track 'Run Away'

Less than 4 days left until WINNER's Song Min Ho returns with his 2nd full album 'Take' and his comeback title track, "Run Away"!

The star has just unveiled a dramatic MV teaser #1 for "Run Away", setting the mood for an escape from the chaos of society. Song Min Ho took part in composing, producing, and writing the lyrics for "Run Away", as well as all other tracks in his upcoming album. 

The full version of Song Min Ho's "Run Away" MV, as well as his 2nd full album 'Take', will be out this October 30 at 6 PM KST!

