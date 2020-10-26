Momoland's younger brother group T1419 bring you an eerie Halloween in 'Dracula' pre-debut MV

MLD Entertainment's upcoming new rookie boy group T1419 is bringing Halloween right to your home with their pre-debut "Dracula" MV!

In the MV, the members pay homage to some of the most popular characters to dress up for Halloween like The Joker, Hellboy, Jigsaw, The Phantom of the Opera, and more. Meanwhile, the 9-members of T1419 will be making their official debut some time at the end of this year, simultaneously in Korea, Japan, and the United States.

What do you think of T1419's unique sound and performance so far?