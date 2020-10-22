Rookie girl group STAYC unveils debut teaser schedule

High Up Entertainment's upcoming rookie girl group STAYC has unveiled their debut teaser schedule!

Produced by hitmakers Black Eyed Pilseung, STAYC will make their official debut next month on November 12 with their 1st single, 'Star To A Young Culture'. Official teasers for STAYC's debut kick off this October 26 with the girls' concept photos, followed by a tracklist, preview films, MV teasers, and more. According to the teaser schedule, STAYC's debut title track will be called "So Bad".





Look out for STAYC's official debut teasers, coming soon!