Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

Park Ji Hoon sends another 'Message' in a chic concept trailer for comeback

AKP STAFF

Park Ji Hoon has revealed the concept trailer for his comeback.

On October 26 KST, the male solo singer unveiled a mysterious black-and-white video for his comeback with 'Message'. As the title song from his upcoming 1st album, "Message" seems to signal a hip-hop vibe based on this hip concept video. Previously, the idol also released a prologue art film with a slightly brighter vintage concept.

Are you excited for Park Ji Hoon's comeback as a musician? Stay tuned for the album release on November 4 KST.

