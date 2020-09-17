3

Court orders Block B's Park Kyung to pay ~4,200 USD as a fine for defamation of character

On September 17, Seoul's Eastern Metropolitan Court issued an order for Block B member Park Kyung (28) to pay a fine of 5 million KRW (~4,200 USD) for defaming the characters of several other musicians. 

Previously, agencies of artists such as Vibe, Song Haye, and more filed a lawsuit against Park Kyung for defamation of character, after Park Kyung mentioned 6 artists by name in an SNS post shading the act of 'sajaegi' (chart manipulation) last year. 

The court's decision was made during an informal ruling, as due to the light severity of Park Kyung's case, the court officials determined that there was no need for a trial. 

4k? harsh. i mean that's probably every cent he earned from block b

