Song Ha Ye's label responds to alleged evidence of sajaegi from political party

Song Ha Ye's label Plus Media has responded to alleged evidence of sajaegi (chart manipulation) presented by a political party.



As previously reported, Song Ha Ye was one of the artists accused of sajaegi by Park Kyung, and her label announced their plans to take legal action for defamation of character. New information on Plus Media's chart manipulation for Song Ha Ye's music releases has now made headlines.



At the preparatory committee meeting for the establishment of the Right Solid Party on January 8, a video of an employee of the PR agency N Star Company streaming Song Ha Ye's track "Your Regards" in multiple instances was revealed. The committee alleged the track rose on music charts after the video was taken, eventually rising to #2. Right Solid Party's spokesperson Kim Geun Tae stated, "The prosecution and police do not need to investigate Park Kyung right now, but they should investigate Song Ha Ye's agency Plus Media and PR agency N Star Company."



He explained, "The email address of the N Star Company employee who attempted digital chart manipulation is the same as that of two reporters who've written promotional articles for an internet media outlet. Manipulating public opinion prevents a society of trust and harms fairness."



Song Ha Ye's label Plus Media has now stated they're planning to take legal action against the Right Solid Party for the allegations. The agency stated, "We've never carried out any business related to chart manipulation with N Star Company, who's said to have filmed the video and screenshots revealed by the Right Solid Party, and we also plan on taking legal action against N Star Company."



Plus Media further stated the accusations of sajaegi for Song Ha Ye are untrue.



