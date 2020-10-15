17

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances from October 15th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On this week, NTX debut with "Survive", NCT U came back with "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)", Weeekly made a comeback with "Zig Zag", VERIVERY made their comeback with "G.B.T.B.", and Pentagon returned with "Daisy".    

As for the winners, Golden Child and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was BLACKPINK who took the win with "Lovesick Girls". Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Other performers included WEiCHOCOMEYouhaWeki MekiGolden ChildThe Boyz, Stray Kids, EVERGLOW, fromis_9, UP10TION, BDC, cignature, GHOST9, and Song Ha Ye

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: NTX


COMEBACK: NCT U


COMEBACK: Weeekly


COMEBACK: VERIVERY


COMEBACK: Pentagon


WEi


CHOCOME


Youha


Weki Meki


Golden Child


The Boyz


Stray Kids


EVERGLOW


fromis_9


UP10TION


BDC


cignature


GHOST9


Song Ha Ye


