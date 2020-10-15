BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances from October 15th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week, NTX debut with "Survive", NCT U came back with "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)", Weeekly made a comeback with "Zig Zag", VERIVERY made their comeback with "G.B.T.B.", and Pentagon returned with "Daisy".



As for the winners, Golden Child and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was BLACKPINK who took the win with "Lovesick Girls". Congratulations to BLACKPINK!



Other performers included WEi, CHOCOME, Youha, Weki Meki, Golden Child, The Boyz, Stray Kids, EVERGLOW, fromis_9, UP10TION, BDC, cignature, GHOST9, and Song Ha Ye.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: NTX







==

COMEBACK: NCT U







==

COMEBACK: Weeekly







==

COMEBACK: VERIVERY







==

COMEBACK: Pentagon







===

WEi







==

CHOCOME







==

Youha







==

Weki Meki







==

Golden Child







==

The Boyz







==

Stray Kids







==

EVERGLOW







==

fromis_9







==

UP10TION







==

BDC







==

cignature







==

GHOST9







==

Song Ha Ye







===