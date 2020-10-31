Singer Roh Ji Hoon opens up about first kiss with wife Lee Eun Hye

Singer Roh Ji Hoon has opened up about his first kiss with wife Lee Eun Hye.



On the October 31st episode of 'Mr. House Husband 2', Jung Jun Ha, Lee Ji Hoon, and Eunkwang visited Roh Ji Hoon and Lee Eun Hye's new home, where the couple opened up about their love story. Lee Eun Hye expressed, "The relationship was really short. We were friends for 8 years. Since we've been friends for a long time after dating for a while, I thought it was okay to get married."



She continued, "We spent about 6 or 7 years as friends, and we held a New Year's party with my friends. He was waiting for me in front of the bathroom, and he suddenly kissed me."



Roh Ji Hoon explained, "It wasn't a mistake. I was confident about it. I thought that I needed to hold onto this woman, so I went after her. I felt a lot of emotions while kissing her. I felt that she didn't hate it. I sent her a text message, saying, 'I want to date you sincerely.'"



However, Lee Eun Hye added, "No, you and I went to talk at a cafe. That wasn't me," revealing he had mixed up his stories.



He later said during his interview with producers, "I remember every scene. It was 8 at night, and I went to Lee Eun Hye's house to pick her up. I remember her outfit and the perfume she wore. We were going to the cafe, and the OST for 'Love Letter' started playing. I was anxious that we would go our separate ways after I finished confessing my feelings. I couldn't even sleep after we kissed. I still remember everything."



What a sweet story!

