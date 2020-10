Taemin is gearing up for his comeback.

On November 1 at midnight KST, Taemin released another set of teaser images to excite his fans. The teaser images exude a mysterious and ominous vibe, as Taemin is seen wearing all black in the mist.





Taemin will be making a comeback with the second part of this solo album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2' on November 9 at 6 PM KST. Are you ready?