Cosmic Girls' Soobin calls Seo Jang Hoon out for nail salon visits?

Cosmic Girls' Soobin called out Seo Jang Hoon for his nail salon visits.

On the October 31st episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Cosmic Girls' subunit CHOCOME featured as guests, and when they were choosing desk partners, Soobin revealed, "If you choose Seo Jang Hoon, you can go to the nail shop for free."

She added, "Seo Jang Hoon doesn't cut his own toenails. There's a nail shop I go to, and Jang Hoon cuts his own toenails there." The 'Knowing Brothers' cast members then joked, "Do you have diamonds on your toenails, Seo Jang Hoon?"

Seo Jang Hoon then explained, "I can't do it because my back hurts. A bad disc," adding, "I didn't put a jewel on them."

In other news, CHOCOME made their debut earlier this month with "Hmph!".

2

this really needed an article?

...

