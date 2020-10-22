6

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

B.I.G (Boys In Groove)'s Benji officially leaves group after his contract expires

AKP STAFF

On October 23, GH Entertainment released an official statement regarding B.I.G (Boys In Groove) member Benji's exclusive contract. 

The label stated, "Our exclusive contract with Benji came to an end as of September 30. After a serious discussion with Benji, we have decided to respect his decision to not renew his contract." 

In addition, "B.I.G will promote as 5-members, once member J-Hoon returns from his mandatory military service. We feel apologetic for bringing fans such sudden news. We want to cheer on Benji's future from here on, and we also ask for your unchanging support toward B.I.G." 

Meanwhile, B.I.G's Benji garnered attention for his musical talent last year as a contestant on Mnet's 'Superband'. 

  1. B.I.G (Boys In Groove)
1 474 Share 86% Upvoted

1

bxfangirl2221,756 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

I don't know about anyone else, but I'm ready for 2020 to be over! Worst...year...ever!

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND