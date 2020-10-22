B.I.G (Boys In Groove)'s Benji officially leaves group after his contract expires

On October 23, GH Entertainment released an official statement regarding B.I.G (Boys In Groove) member Benji's exclusive contract.

The label stated, "Our exclusive contract with Benji came to an end as of September 30. After a serious discussion with Benji, we have decided to respect his decision to not renew his contract."

In addition, "B.I.G will promote as 5-members, once member J-Hoon returns from his mandatory military service. We feel apologetic for bringing fans such sudden news. We want to cheer on Benji's future from here on, and we also ask for your unchanging support toward B.I.G."

Meanwhile, B.I.G's Benji garnered attention for his musical talent last year as a contestant on Mnet's 'Superband'.

