IU to feature in veteran vocal group Sweet Sorrow's new single 'Small Room'

Veteran vocal group Sweet Sorrow is returning soon with a new collaboration single!

Sweet Sorrow will be collaborating with none other than IU for their upcoming single "Small Room". Previously, IU and Sweet Sorrow met during IU's guest appearance on their radio show, 'Ten Ten Club'. This marks Sweet Sorrow's first new music release in approximately 11 months, since their 5th full album 'New Day' released last year.

Sweet Sorrow x IU's "Small Room" will be out this October 29 at 6 PM KST!



