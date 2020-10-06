Rain's agency warns strict legal action against people harassing his family by showing up outside his home, ringing the doorbell, screaming, & more

On October 6, Rain's management Sublime Artist Agency issued a strict official statement of warning against individuals harassing Rain's family.

The statement read,





"Recently, more and more people are showing in front of our artist Rain's house, ringing the doorbell, screaming outside, and more.



Please stop showing up outside the artist's house.



Due to these individuals partaking in immoral actions under the guise of being fans, Rain and his family members are experiencing significant fear in their home. Actions which cause family members to feel fear and anxiety in their own home, an entirely private space and a space where everyone should feel the most comfort, must be stopped.



In the case that such actions which violate the privacy of our artist and threaten his wellbeing persist, we will take extensive legal measures to protect our artist both mentally and physically. There will be no settlements against individuals who inflict damages on our artist and his family, and we stress that this will be the last warning before we move forward with legal action."