BLACKPINK to attend recording as 'Running Man' guests this week

BLACKPINK will be attending a recording for SBS's 'Running Man' this week!

According to YG Entertainment on October 6, all 4 members plan on appearing as guests on 'Running Man' soon. This will mark the group's first full appearance on the weekend variety show in 3 years and 10 months. Over the past weekend, BLACKPINK also excited fans with news of their upcoming 'Knowing Brothers' appearance as a group.

Many fans are especially looking forward to seeing BLACKPINK's improved variety skills coming into light, from their hilarious experiences on '24/365 with BLACKPINK'.

Stay tuned for updates on BLACKPINK's 'Running Man' episode, coming soon!

