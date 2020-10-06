3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 9 minutes ago

BLACKPINK to attend recording as 'Running Man' guests this week

BLACKPINK will be attending a recording for SBS's 'Running Man' this week!

According to YG Entertainment on October 6, all 4 members plan on appearing as guests on 'Running Man' soon. This will mark the group's first full appearance on the weekend variety show in 3 years and 10 months. Over the past weekend, BLACKPINK also excited fans with news of their upcoming 'Knowing Brothers' appearance as a group. 

Many fans are especially looking forward to seeing BLACKPINK's improved variety skills coming into light, from their hilarious experiences on '24/365 with BLACKPINK'.

Stay tuned for updates on BLACKPINK's 'Running Man' episode, coming soon!

meera-sahir595
7 minutes ago

Gods, I cannot be more excited~!

BLACKPINK in variety show after THREE years? This is awesome.

