Pentagon have revealed a mysterious teaser images!
On October 30, the Cube Entertainment group shared the mysterious teaser image below of 4 lanterns side by side on a table along with the caption, "November 10, 2020 (TUE) Coming soon!" They also shared a single lantern on a table as well as a sign post. However, it's still unknown what the mysterious images are teasing.
In other news, Pentagon recently got their first-ever music show with "Daisy" after 4 years since their debut.
Stay tuned for updates on Pentagon.
Pentagon light up lanterns in mysterious teaser images
