Pentagon gets their first-ever music show win after 4 years of debut

On October 20, it was announced that Pentagon took home the win on SBS MTV's 'The Show.'

This is their first win ever on a music show after four years since their debut. Pentagon ranked number 1, scoring a total of 6,776. The scoring included the album chart score, votes from netizens, and score from the video votes. Pentagon beat out Weeekly and Weki Meki as they took their spot at the top.

The boy group members were ecstatic and shared their gratitude with their fans and the staff of their company. Pentagon also shared their gratitude in four different languages, including Korean, English, Chinese, and Japanese.

The members seemed to be filled with emotion as they were able to take their first win since the four years of their debut. They continued to thank their fans throughout their encore stage and shared tears of joy.