ATEEZ are ready to bite in Halloween concept photos for "The Black Cat Nero".



In the teaser images, the ATEEZ members take on a creepy vampire concept in black capes and red lipstick. The group will be releasing a special performance video for "The Black Cat Nero" on October 31 at 12 AM.



Check out ATEEZ's concept photos above and below as well as their teaser video here if you missed it.





